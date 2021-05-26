Complaints To UK Ombudsman Surge Despite PPI Slowdown

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 1:02 AM BST) -- Britain's financial ombudsman said on Wednesday that it has seen a surge in the volume of complaints it received from consumers in the past fiscal year despite a significant drop in claims about payment protection insurance, which has been tarnished by scandal. The Financial Ombudsman Service said that the number of new complaints it had received increased by 2% in the 10 months to March 2021 compared with the year before. But that figure surges to a 58% increase when complaints about payment protection insurance, or PPI, a type of credit cover that caused a widespread misselling scandal, is taken out....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS