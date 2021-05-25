NatWest Escapes Bid To Revive £8M Libor Rigging Case

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 2:01 PM BST) -- A trust for the owners of a luxury travel business failed on Tuesday to resuscitate its £8 million ($11.3 million) lawsuit against NatWest over alleged losses from interest-rate hedging products tied to Libor when a judge ruled that the case had been brought too late. High Court Judge William Trower dismissed an appeal by Boyse (International) Ltd., a trust holding property investments for the owners of Best At Travel. He ruled that a lawsuit seeking compensation from the lender, connected to two commercial real estate properties, fell outside a six-year statute of limitations. Boyse had tried to argue that the late filing of...

