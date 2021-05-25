Indian Beer Tycoon Fights For Extra £1M To Cover Legal Fees

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- Tycoon Vijay Mallya urged a London court on Tuesday to release more than £1 million ($1.4 million) so he can pay lawyers in India to fight numerous proceedings arising from claims that he defrauded lenders into backing a struggling airline. Phillip Marshall QC, counsel for the Indian businessman, is seeking to appeal a February decision that granted Mallya less than half a total of £2.7 million held with the courts to pay for his legal fees and living expenses. The former beer and airline tycoon is being pursued by several Indian lenders in the U.K. and India for a judgment debt of...

