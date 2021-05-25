Pensions Watchdog Says Fees Shakeup Will Protect Savers

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions watchdog said on Tuesday that a proposed government ban on flat fees for small pension pots would protect retirement savings from being eroded over time. The Pensions Regulator welcomed the government's proposed reforms to the way administration charges are levied on pension savings. The Department of Work and Pensions floated plans on Monday for a ban on flat fees for pension pots worth less than £100 ($142). It said the changes, to be introduced by April 2022, will be of the greatest benefit to those who change jobs frequently or take on multiple short-term contracts. "We support plans to introduce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS