Carlisle Sells Brakes Unit In Deal Worth Up To $375M

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Construction materials and engineered products supplier Carlisle Companies Inc. said Tuesday it's agreed to sell its brakes unit to industrial brands owner CentroMotion in a deal worth up to $375 million. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Carlisle announced that its sale of Carlisle Brake & Friction to One Rock Capital Partners LLC-owned CentroMotion includes a $250 million payment and an additional award of up to $125 million and is part of its long-term strategy. "The divestiture of Brake & Friction is consistent with our Vision 2025 strategy to simplify our portfolio, which, we believe, will deliver better returns for our shareholders," Carlisle's chairman, president...

