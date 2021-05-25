Cooley Steers Weight Loss Co. Noom's $540M Series F Round

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Weight loss company Noom Inc. said Tuesday that it has raised about $540 million in a Cooley LLP-advised funding round led by Silver Lake Partners, as the digital startup seeks to help users reduce anxiety and stress, as well as shed pounds. The Series F round featured new investors including growth equity investor Oak HC/FT, which focuses on financial and health care services technology, as well as Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings Pte. and life sciences investor Novo Holdings A/S. Return investors include Sequoia Capital, RRE Ventures and Samsung Ventures, according to Noom's announcement. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in...

