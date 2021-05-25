Panera Wants Pagan Worker's Discrimination Suit Arbitrated

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator should hear a former Pittsburgh-area Panera Bread employee's claim that she faced discrimination from her Christian co-workers after revealing that she practiced a form of neo-paganism, attorneys for the restaurant told a Pennsylvania federal court. Tammy McCoy had claimed in her lawsuit that she was subjected to a hostile work environment by bosses who insisted that she "find God." But attorneys for PAN American Group LLC, which ran the Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania, Panera Bread where McCoy had worked, said she'd signed a dispute resolution program agreement that subjected such claims to binding arbitration. "By electronically signing the DRP during the onboarding process, McCoy...

