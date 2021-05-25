Wash. Gov. Excludes Tribal Site Protection From Climate Act

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is facing backlash from tribes, national tribal leaders and state legislators for approving the Climate Commitment Act, while vetoing a tribal civil rights portion that would have protected sacred Native American sites and required tribal consultations. The bill is the first U.S. state legislation to outline net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and aims to stave off certain pollutants that disproportionately impact low-income communities, communities of color and other vulnerable populations. However, Inslee on May 17 vetoed the entire tribal consultation section, which would have halted any climate change prevention projects or activities that harmed cultural resources, archeological...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS