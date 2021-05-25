Most Migrants Lack Attys In Habeas Bids, Tulane Report Says

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Nearly all immigrants facing deportation in Louisiana lack access to attorneys and struggle to file successful habeas petitions, according to a study released Tuesday by the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Tulane University Law School. Immigrants who filed petitions between 2010 and July 2020 lacked representation in court, according to the report, which looked at 499 habeas cases filed in the Western District of Louisiana. The petitioners also faced prolonged wait times for the government to respond to allegations and are rarely released, the authors said. "We found habeas cases marked by chronic delays. Detained immigrants are waiting months or even years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS