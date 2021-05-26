Colo. High Court Says No Need To Help Enroll Kids In Tribes

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision and ruled that under the Indian Child Welfare Act, state agencies are recommended — but not required — to help enroll eligible children for tribal citizenship. A state appellate court had ruled during a parental rights termination proceeding for twins that in accordance with ICWA, the Logan County Department of Human Services was responsible for liaising with tribes if a child was eligible for citizenship or membership. The opinion on Monday penned by Colorado Supreme Court Justice Richard L. Gabriel, however, overturned that decision and ruled the department has no obligation to conduct...

