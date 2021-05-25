Warren To Fed's Quarles: Financial System 'Safer' Without You

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday told the Federal Reserve's Randal Quarles that she hopes the White House replaces him when his term as the central bank's vice chair for supervision runs out later this year, capping a testy exchange over the Archegos Capital Management meltdown. At a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Warren criticized Quarles over what she argued was the Fed's weakening of big-bank oversight in the months before Archegos, a family investment office, imploded suddenly in March, inflicting billions in losses across a number of banks that had loaned it money. "It could have been an even bigger failure,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS