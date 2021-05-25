Divided Senate Confirms Biden Pick For DOJ Civil Rights Post

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's nomination of Kristen Clarke to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division after Republicans decried her call for "defunding aspects of policing." Now-Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke speaks during an event with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The former prosecutor and civil rights advocate drew a 51-48 vote with support from all Democrats, along with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. The vote, among the tightest for any of Biden's nominees, made Clarke the first woman ever confirmed...

