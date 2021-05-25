DOJ Wants Time During SmileDirect's Calif. Dental Board Args

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking permission from the Ninth Circuit to participate in oral arguments set for late July in SmileDirectClub's appeal in its case accusing members of California's dental board of orchestrating a harassment campaign to keep it from operating in the Golden State. The department's antitrust division on Monday asked the appellate court for a five-minute slot, saying the government is concerned about a California federal judge's reasoning in dismissing the teeth alignment and teledentistry company's Sherman Act claim against the state's dental board. The department specifically takes issue with U.S. District Judge George H. Wu's finding that...

