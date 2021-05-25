Exxon Says It Can't Be Charged $15.9M For Using Its Own Gas

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Oil Corp. says in a new Texas state court lawsuit the owner of a storage facility where it keeps emergency reserves of natural gas is trying to make Exxon pay nearly $16 million for getting shipped its own gas during February's deadly winter storm. Exxon told a Harris County District Court in a new suit Monday that its contract with DCP Midstream Marketing LLC unit Centana Intrastate Pipeline LLC to store natural gas at its salt cavern gas storage facility was tailor-made for a situation like the devastating winter storm in mid-February, which severely strained the energy distribution system in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS