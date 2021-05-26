Insurer Denies Liability For $30M Damage In Oil Supply Crash

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 1:06 PM BST) -- A Saudi insurer has fought back against a claim by a French engineering company seeking to recover $30 million it paid in a settlement over damage caused when a ship crashed into an oil platform, saying it had not approved the deal. The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co. told the High Court in its defense that it should not have to cover losses that the engineering firm, Technip, had to pay out when a supply ship that it was operating, the Maridive-43, crashed into a platform in the Persian Gulf. Technip paid out $25 million in a settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS