Guatemala's Payment Of Teco's $27.6M Award Stayed For Now

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes annulment committee has agreed to pause enforcement of a $27.6 million arbitral award issued to a Teco Energy Inc. subsidiary in a long-running dispute with Guatemala over electricity tariffs while the country seeks an annulment of the award. Guatemala is in the process of trying to annul the May 2020 award, which includes $26.8 million in damages and another $800,000 in presale interest, and had asked the court, without objection from Teco, to stay the enforcement until a decision is made. In an order posted by the ICSID Wednesday, and issued on May...

