Security Union Can't Take On Guard Unit, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A security guards' union cannot displace a rival as representative of officers at federal buildings in South Carolina, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled Tuesday, saying an existing labor contract is valid and prevents the new union from coming in. NLRB Atlanta office regional director Lisa Henderson denied the Federal Contract Guards of America's petition to displace the Protection and Response Officers of America Inc. as representative of roughly 75 Diversified Protection Corp. guards. Henderson rejected FCGA's allegation that the current contract did not bar the election because the PROA official who signed the contract lost his job with the...

