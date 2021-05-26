University Nurse's Negligence Wasn't 'State-Created Danger'

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The family of a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania student who died of complications from his diabetes can't sue the university or its health center nurses in federal court because the staff's alleged negligence didn't rise to a violation of the student's due process rights, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. In his decision Tuesday, U.S. District Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson of the Middle District of Pennsylvania said the health center and nurse practitioner Laura Wolfe, who the suit claims failed to diagnose or treat Ivan Vorobyev's symptoms related to diabetic ketoacidosis, didn't act with the kind of deliberate, conscience-shocking indifference...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS