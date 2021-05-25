Schlumberger Tells 5th Circ. Hess Broke Valves It Calls Faulty

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Schlumberger Technology Corp. is urging the Fifth Circuit to hold that Hess Corp. can't get a second shot at a $218 million suit over allegedly faulty deep-water well safety valves, saying a Texas federal judge correctly held that operator error caused the valves' failures. Hess provides no reason for the federal appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge Sim Lake's November judgment, which awarded Schlumberger roughly $118,000 in attorney fees and court costs, the company said in a brief filed with the Fifth Circuit on Monday. Judge Lake found that Hess' operation and maintenance of the safety valves was the main...

