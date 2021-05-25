Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Schlumberger Tells 5th Circ. Hess Broke Valves It Calls Faulty

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Schlumberger Technology Corp. is urging the Fifth Circuit to hold that Hess Corp. can't get a second shot at a $218 million suit over allegedly faulty deep-water well safety valves, saying a Texas federal judge correctly held that operator error caused the valves' failures.

Hess provides no reason for the federal appellate court to reverse U.S. District Judge Sim Lake's November judgment, which awarded Schlumberger roughly $118,000 in attorney fees and court costs, the company said in a brief filed with the Fifth Circuit on Monday.

Judge Lake found that Hess' operation and maintenance of the safety valves was the main...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!