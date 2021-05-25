Biden Seeks 1st Legal Ruling Under N. America Trade Deal

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration asked for an arbitration panel to rule on Canada's dairy import restrictions Tuesday, advancing the first-ever legal dispute filed under the North American trade deal that took effect last year. Months of bilateral engagement could not settle tensions over Canada's use of tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, on a range of dairy products, prompting the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to seek a formal ruling against Ottawa, which could result in new tariffs or other sanctions on Canadian goods under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. "Launching the first panel request under the agreement will ensure our dairy industry and its...

