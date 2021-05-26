Fla. Attys Unable To Earn Credit From ABA CLE Programs

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Florida attorneys cannot receive credit for the American Bar Association's continuing legal education courses under a recent order by the state's highest court prohibiting diversity policies for such programs, the association has announced. The Florida Supreme Court's April 15 ruling came in reaction to a policy by a section of the Florida Bar that closely mirrored inclusion standards for speakers at the American Bar Association. The order effectively bars attorneys from gaining credit with ABA-sponsored courses, the association said in its announcement Monday. "Florida Bar regulators have determined that they cannot, under the order, approve a course by an organization with CLE...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS