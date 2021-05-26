Debt Collector Seeks Rehearing In 11th Circ. Mail Vendor Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The debt collection company at the center of an Eleventh Circuit decision that has led to an explosion in consumer litigation challenging debt collectors' use of outside mail vendors has petitioned the appeals court for rehearing, arguing that the common outsourcing practice shouldn't have been deemed a valid basis for a case. In a rehearing bid entered on Tuesday, Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc. said that a three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel had bungled its standing analysis when it revived Florida consumer Richard Hunstein's lawsuit against the company in a ruling last month that has shaken the debt collection industry and...

