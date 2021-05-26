House Advances Bill To Ease Path For Age Bias Lawsuits

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill that would lower the bar for employees to move age discrimination lawsuits ahead is teed up for a full House vote after clearing a key committee on Wednesday. After a lengthy markup hearing, the House Committee on Education and Labor voted 29-18 to send the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act to the full chamber floor, with all Democrats on board save for one absent committee member. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., was the sole Republican on the committee in favor of the measure, though the legislation boasts a dozen Republican co-sponsors across the lower chamber. The bill, which...

