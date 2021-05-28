Koning Zolar Adds New Partner To Calif. Employment Practice

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- San Diego-based firm Koning Zollar LLP nabbed a former in-house counsel to a data and analytics company to fill out the firm's employment practice. Shannon Sorrells was previously the senior legal counsel and deputy ethics and compliance officer for Teradata, a multinational data management and analytics company. She joins Koning Zollar's employment and litigation practices as a partner. "I am incredibly impressed with the team at Koning Zollar, having worked with several of them at a prior firm," Sorrells said in a statement this week. "My experience working in-house has given me unique insights into the pressures and risks that [human...

