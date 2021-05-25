Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

With Waco In The Rearview, TracFone Seeks To Ax IP Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- TracFone Wireless has asked a Florida federal court to hand the prepaid mobile phone provider a win in patent holder Precis Group's infringement suit, saying Precis' pleadings are faulty under Federal Circuit case law.

About a month after TracFone won its bid to transfer the case from the Western District of Texas to Florida, the company on Monday asked for judgment on the pleadings in Precis' suit alleging that TracFone infringed four patents related to secured prepayment for cellphones. 

.

TracFone said that Precis' suit felt short of meeting the pleading requirements of the Federal Circuit's 2015 decision in Akamai v. Limelight, where...

