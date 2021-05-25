CNN Can't Toss Dershowitz's $300M Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz's $300 million defamation suit against CNN over its coverage of his legal representation of former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial can advance, a Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding the attorney plausibly pled actual malice and the network presented an inaccurate abridgment of his statements. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal stressed that he was not ruling on the merits of the Harvard Law professor emeritus' case, but his 22-page ruling on CNN's motion to dismiss featured notable findings in Dershowitz's favor. "Whether the evidence adduced will ultimately satisfy Dershowitz'[s] burden of proving actual malice by clear...

