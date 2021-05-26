Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bellagio, Ex-Worker End Suit Over 'Fat Andy' Sign

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Nevada district court signed off on an agreement ending a former restaurant server's lawsuit claiming the Bellagio Hotel & Casino's refusal to take down a sign mocking him as "Fat Andy" caused him severe emotional distress.

In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey signed off on the joint dismissal bid from the casino and Andi Kraja on Tuesday, after both parties told the court on April 21 that they had come to a confidential settlement agreement to end the long-running dispute.

The agreement wraps up Kraja's September 2015 state court suit, which was removed to federal court...

