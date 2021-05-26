Fraud Charges Cost Conn. Lawmaker Committee Posts

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Connecticut state Senate leaders on Tuesday removed one of their own from several legislative committee assignments, including one for the judiciary, soon after he and his former campaign treasurer were indicted on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Democratic State Sen. Dennis Bradley Jr., an attorney, was stripped of his membership in the Connecticut General Assembly's judiciary, general law, internship and banking committees, according to a statement that Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney's spokesperson emailed to Law360 Pulse. Looney additionally revoked Bradley's positions as public safety and security committee co-chair, committee on children vice chair and Senate deputy majority...

