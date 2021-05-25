Kinder Morgan Inks $3.9M End To Inspector OT Pay Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP is willing to pay $3.925 million to a proposed collective of oil and gas pipeline inspectors to resolve claims that it failed to pay overtime, the workers said in a request Tuesday to an Oklahoma federal court to approve the settlement. In an unopposed motion, former Kinder Morgan inspector David Oates said the deal would fairly resolve the Fair Labor Standards Act claims and provide the inspectors with a sufficient recovery, given the uncertain potential outcome of going to trial. "Given the costs, risks and delays inherent to protracted litigation balanced against the benefits of this...

