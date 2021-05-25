Fight Over Panasonic Solar Panel Warranties Dropped

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A boutique Texas solar company has dropped a suit alleging Panasonic hindered its ability to sell $6.4 million worth of Panasonic-made solar panels purchased from Tesla by saying they weren't covered under a Panasonic warranty. U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra signed off on Kinect Solar LLC and Panasonic Corp. of North America's joint motion for the litigation to be closed out with prejudice. The companies told the Texas federal court Monday that "all matters in controversy between them have been resolved" and dismissal was warranted. A representative for Panasonic told Law360 on Tuesday that the company is unable to comment...

