Ex-Boston Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty To OT Fraud Scheme

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A former Boston police sergeant who was charged with defrauding the department after he received almost $10,000 for overtime hours he never worked has pled guilty, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. William Baxter, 61, could face up to 10 years in prison after he agreed to plead guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy to commit theft for falsely claiming he worked full overtime shifts even though he had finished his work earlier, the DOJ said Tuesday. He is the 12th officer to be charged in the scheme and the fourth to plead guilty, according to the DOJ. "It is alleged that...

