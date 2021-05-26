Novel Veil-Piercing Claim Kept Alive In Chancery Debt Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- In a first of its kind ruling, a Delaware vice chancellor has refused to dismiss a stockholder suit seeking regular and "reverse" corporate veil piercing against Exela Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries in order to collect on a nearly $58 million-plus-interest post-merger stock appraisal award. The decision by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III kept alive one count in a suit to tap the subsidiaries and Exela to pay a court appraisal award won by stockholders of SourceHOV Holdings LLC after successfully challenging the price paid in a multiparty merger in 2017 that created Exela. SourceHOV, which remained as an indirect...

