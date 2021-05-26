Fenwick, Latham Steer Ziprecruiter's Direct Listing

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Shares of online job marketplace Ziprecruiter Inc. rose in debut trading following its direct listing Wednesday — joining a recent wave of companies to go public through this alternative to an initial public offering — guided by Fenwick & West LLP and financial advisers' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. In its first day of trading, Ziprecruiter's stock rose $3.10 from its reference point to close at $21.10 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZIP. The closing figure represented a 17% increase from a reference price of $18 set Tuesday by the NYSE. No shares exchanged hands at the...

