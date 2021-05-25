Boston Police Commish Can't Save Job In Court Before Firing

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Boston's police commissioner cannot turn to the courts to prevent the mayor from firing him over decades-old allegations of domestic assault, a judge ruled Tuesday, finding the time for the commissioner to sue is after, not before, he is let go. Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Heidi Brieger denied Dennis White's bid for a preliminary injunction preventing the city's acting mayor, Kim Janey, from handing him his walking papers until he is given a full hearing with witnesses testifying under oath. Such a proceeding, which White argued is necessary given the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation, is not prescribed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS