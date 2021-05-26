Ex-Bookkeeper Admits To Stealing $1.7M From Texas Firm

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT) -- A former financial manager and bookkeeper of a Texas law firm has admitted to stealing nearly $1.7 million from its operating account over the course of her nearly 10 years at the firm, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said Tuesday. Irene M. Scott, an ex-employee of San Antonio-based Shelton & Valadez PC, pled guilty to three felony counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud, the office said in a statement. Scott admitted to a scheme in which she used office credit cards between 2012 and 2020 to make non-firm purchases of over $1.2...

