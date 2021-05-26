Health Tech Co. Says Apple Stopped Heart Monitor Competitor

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Apple stole the idea for heart health tracking software and then locked its competitors out of the Apple Store, according to a new lawsuit filed in California federal court by health tech company AliveCor. In its Tuesday complaint, AliveCor alleged that Apple cheated its competition in the market for heart health tracking apps by rewriting the Apple Watch's software to render third-party apps unusable. "To gain an unfair competitive edge, Apple put countless AliveCor users' lives in danger," the complaint says. "Apple's anticompetitive conduct was and remains rotten to the core." According to the complaint, AliveCor identified the Apple Watch's potential...

