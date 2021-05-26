Mondelez Scoops Up European Snack Biz Chipita For $2B

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Food giant Mondelez International Inc. said Wednesday it's buying Central and Eastern European baked snacks business Chipita SA for $2 billion, its fourth acquisition this year alone and one it expects to help grow its business on the continent. Mondelez's deal for Greece's Chipita includes the company's 7Days, Chipicao and Fineti brands, which produce croissants, bake rolls, potato chips and more, according to a joint statement and Chipita's website. In 2020, Chipita had about $580 million in revenue and its products reached 2 billion consumers in 50 countries, the statement said. "Welcoming Chipita SA's delicious pastry products into the Mondelez International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS