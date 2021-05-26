Homeowners Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Pollution Case

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Five Indiana homeowners urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to revive their claims that Johnson Controls Inc. has failed to satisfy closure standards under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act at its former manufacturing facility, saying contamination from that plant persists in their neighborhood. During oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge David Hamilton said he had "considerable skepticism" about the lower court's decision to grant summary judgment to Johnson Controls on the homeowners' closure standards claim on the grounds that it amounted to an improper "collateral" attack on the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's approval of the company's closure plan. But he,...

