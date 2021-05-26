Pa. Justices Won't Review Interpreter Classification Ruling

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate ruling that a company providing medical interpretation and translation services had misclassified 95 interpreters and office staff members as independent contractors and therefore owed unemployment compensation tax will remain after the state's Supreme Court declined to consider. In an order Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied a petition for allowance of appeal by Ingrid Vega, who sought to overturn a November Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruling that her company, Professional Interpreters of Erie, had enough control over workers to make them employees, affirming a state administrative decision. The state high court's one-sentence order did not provide a reason...

