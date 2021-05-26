FordHarrison Beefs Up Its Atty Ranks In Atlanta, NJ

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment firm FordHarrison LLP has added a former associate director of health and benefits compliance for Willis Towers Watson PLC in its Atlanta location and a former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney to its Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, office. Elverine "Rena" Felton, who is joining the firm in Atlanta, advises clients on benefits compliance, while Nicole Falcey will bring experience in wage-and-hour compliance and whistleblower issues, among other areas, to the Berkeley Heights outpost, the firm announced Tuesday. Both Felton and Falcey are joining FordHarrison as counsel. Leveraging her background with Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking and solutions company,...

