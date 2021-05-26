Tobacco Cos. To Pay $200M To End Texas' Settlement Fight

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Texas notified a federal court Wednesday that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and fellow tobacco company ITG Brands LLC have agreed to pay a total of more than $200 million to end the state's suit to enforce a 1998 tobacco settlement agreement. Reynolds agreed to pay Texas roughly $173 million in funds owed to the state under the 1998 tobacco master settlement for the years 2015 through 2020, plus $2.5 million in attorney fees. ITG agreed to pay Texas about $19 million for payments owed to the state in 2020, according to court documents. Reynolds has also agreed to pay about $17 million to...

