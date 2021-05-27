Sens. Welcome State Dept.'s Pressure On Ethiopia To End War

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department's restrictions on visas and decreased economic assistance to the Ethiopian government was welcomed by senators Thursday as measures to pressure the country to end the civil war in the Tigray region, which has killed thousands of civilians, and displaced 2 million more. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told his fellow committee members on Thursday he "supports the administration's announcement of visa sanctions and a pause on some assistance." The hearing focused on the war in the region and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Sunday decision to impose the limitations....

