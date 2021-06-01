Financial Adviser Fights IP Suit Over Pensions Report

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 3:36 PM BST) -- A London financial services company has defended itself against a lawsuit brought by a pensions advice firm that alleges it plagiarized a document, saying the contents of the document are standard in the industry and that it had outsourced the job. Wellington Court Financial Services Ltd. told the High Court in a May 25 defense, which has now been made public, that it had not stolen the content of a pensions suitability report from Pension Advice Specialists Ltd. The U.K. pensions adviser filed a claim with the High Court's intellectual property division over the document. Wellington said that the pensions suitability report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS