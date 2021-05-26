9th Circ. Urged To Upend Alaska Tribal Leadership Ruling

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Three former Alaska tribal council members have urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn an Alaska federal judge's decision calling for them to stop misrepresenting themselves as tribal officers, saying the tribe's federal contract doesn't give the court authority to weigh in on its leadership dispute. The members of the former governing council of the federally recognized Newtok Village are challenging U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline's February refusal to lift a 2015 injunction against them. The judge agreed with the tribe's new governing council that the federal court has jurisdiction over the case due to its claims under a federal contracting...

