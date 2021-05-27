Aviva Fights Misselling Claim Over 'Hidden' Loan Break Fees

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 1:26 PM BST) -- British insurance giant Aviva has hit back against a lawsuit brought by two doctors over a loan for their General Practice surgery, dismissing a claim that the finance contract contained hidden derivative products. Aviva Public Private Finance Ltd., an investment unit of the insurer that specialized in finance for GPs, told the High Court in a defense filed on Monday that it does not owe £465,000 ($659,000) in damages to the owners of a doctors' surgery in Yorkshire, northern England, over a contested break fee in the loan contract. The insurer denied all liability and hit back at the doctors' claims...

