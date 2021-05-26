Travelers Seeks To Block Access To PIP Litigation Docs

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- Travelers Insurance should be allowed to prevent a law firm accusing the insurer's former lawyers of negligence from having access to documents stemming from long-running litigation over defective breast implants, its attorneys told a London appeals court on Wednesday. The U.S. insurance company urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a July order handed down by Deputy High Court Judge Andrew Hochhauser, which required its former law firm, BLM, to hand over information that the insurer says is subject to privilege. Ben Lynch QC, counsel for Travelers Insurance Company Ltd., said his client has a "fundamental right" to refuse to disclose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS