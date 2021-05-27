Law Firm Says Chubb, AIG Too Late To Recover Payout

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 3:39 PM BST) -- A defunct law firm has said that Chubb, AIG and other insurers waited too long to sue to recover money paid out under a professional indemnity insurance policy because of its alleged fraud against Santander and other mortgage lenders. Lawyers for Nadeem Khan, who established Richmond Law, said in a High Court filing on Tuesday that the group of 24 insurers — which also includes Hiscox, Aviva and QBE — cannot recover the £816,000 ($1.2 million) they paid out to the firm under the policy. The insurers sued Khan in October to recover the money, which was used to defend and...

