Swiss Ditch Trade Talks With EU With Differences Unresolved

Law360, London (May 26, 2021, 6:59 PM BST) -- Switzerland has pulled out of talks for a treaty aimed at easing trade relations with the European Union because of "substantial differences," the government said Wednesday, raising concerns in the bloc over legal certainty in future relations. The Federal Council of Switzerland said that the two sides failed to agree on citizens' rights, wage protection and state aid, so the government refused to sign the institutional framework agreement. The political accord was aimed at safeguarding and expanding Swiss access to the bloc's single market, which is its most important trade partner. Switzerland is not a member of the EU or the...

