NCAA Prospect's Adidas RICO Suit An Air Ball, Judge Says

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The NCAA men's basketball corruption scandal may have tanked a student-athlete's college hoops dreams, but that's not enough to bring civil racketeering claims against Adidas and others implicated in the scheme, a South Carolina federal judge said Wednesday when dismissing the case. University of Louisville basketball recruit Brian Bowen II can't claim that the sportswear company broke the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act when former employees offered his father a $100,000 bribe to enroll him at the school, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. found, because Bowen didn't allege tangible harm to his property or business. "Plaintiff's argument is...

