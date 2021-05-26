Dems Start Quest For Centerpiece Of Biden's Health Agenda

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers have marked the official start of efforts to design would-be legislation that would facilitate the creation of a "public option" for health insurance to compete with private policies. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., on Wednesday put out a four-page request for information about the would-be legislation. The request was put out publicly for any interested parties, specifically asking for information on things like how to make health care costs less of a financial burden. The lawmakers want to know who should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS